Person Of Interest In Deadly North Jersey Attack Over Motorcycle Deleted Texts: Report

A 24-year-old Lehigh Valley man identified as a person of interest in Tuesday’s deadly attack on a mother and her son in New Jersey has been charged with evidence tampering after he deleted text messages while being interviewed by detectives, LehighValleyLive reports.

Kyle P. Kaspereen, of Butler Street in Easton, told investigators that he had been communicating via cell phone with 52-year-old Bart Trachin, who was left with critical injuries in the attack, the outlet said citing court records and Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Kaspereen had been at the Wayne Street home in Washington for a motorcycle sale that didn't end up happening, LehighValleyLive reports citing court records and Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Kaspareen was charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution for deleting text messages that he said “didn’t add up” to what he told investigators during a break in the interview, the outlet reports.

No arrests have been made in Elaine Trachin’s homicide or her son’s assault.

Meanwhile, several friends took to social media to share their condolences and wish Trachin's son a full recovery.

