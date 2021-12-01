Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Breaking News: One Caught, Another Sought After NJ Home Owned By Biz Partner Of Rapper Fat Joe Is Burglarized
Woman Killed, Son Critical Following Attack At NJ Home: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
100 block of Wayne Street in Washington (Warren County)
100 block of Wayne Street in Washington (Warren County) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An 84-year-old woman was killed and her son airlifted with critical injuries in a Tuesday night attack at a New Jersey home, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home on the 100 block of Wayne Street in Washington Borough found Elaine Trachin dead just after 8:15 p.m., Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told DailyVoice.com.

Trachin’s live-in son, Bart Trachin, 52, was found with severe injuries and airlifted to a local trauma center, Pfeiffer said. He remained in critical condition as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Elaine Trachin’s cause of death was pending an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday — however, she and her son did not contribute to each other’s injuries, Pfeiffer said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office at 908-475-6275.

