Palisades Interstate Parkway Pursuit: Pair Bails Out Of Stolen Car, Caught On GWB

A stolen car chase down the Palisades Interstate Parkway ended when the 17-year-old driver and a passenger bailed out on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge and were quickly captured, authorities said.

Palisades Interstate Police officers began pursuing the 2019 Honda Civic hatchback down the PIP for having stolen New York license plates, Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

The driver “at first began to slow down before picking up speed and merging back into the left lane of the highway,” Walter said.

The officers terminated the pursuit at the GWB toll plaza, after which the car stopped and three occupants got out and ran, the sergeant said.

Fort Lee and Port Authority police grabbed the driver and one of the passengers and turned them over to their PIP colleagues, he said.

The passenger was identified as Johan A. Francisco-Trejo, 21, of West New York. The juvenile, also of Hudson County, wasn’t identified because of his age.

Both were released after police charged Francisco-Trejo on a criminal complaint and signed a delinquency complaint against the teen.

Police later discovered that the stolen license plates were attached after the Civic was stolen out of Union City.

