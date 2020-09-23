Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 3 Nabbed In Crash At Turnpike Rest Area Near GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

OUT OF GAS: Driver Leaves Stolen Jag, Lights Off, In Middle Of Palisades Interstate Parkway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Palisades Interstate Parkway police
Palisades Interstate Parkway police Photo Credit: PIP PD

A driver who police said was under the influence of drugs and alcohol was captured after he left a stolen Jaguar in the fast lane of the Palisades Interstate Parkway at night with its lights off when it ran out of gas.

A PIP officer found the vehicle in the northbound lane in Alpine around 9:30 p.m. Monday – about the same time that several other drivers called to report seeing a man walking north on the Parkway nearby, Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Officer found 44-year-old Steven Santana of Miami, FL walking on Route 9W and took him into custody.

“It was confirmed that he had taken the vehicle and parked it on the highway after it ran out of gas,” Walter said.

Santana was charged with receiving stolen property, DWI and being under the influence of drugs.

A half hour earlier, PIP said they found a speeding Brooklyn driver under the influence of drugs and alcohol after he knocked another car onto a parkway median with his sedan and then rammed it into a pursuing police vehicle.

SEE: Speeding Driver Captured After Ramming Civilian Vehicle, Palisades Interstate Parkway PD Car

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.