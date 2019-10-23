Oakland Police Officer Captures Philly Fugitive

An Oakland police officer captured a fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting in Philadelphia.

Anton Sheldon Hicks, 40, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition.

Officer Bryan Rowin arrested Hicks, of Philadelphia, during a traffic stop Saturday on Skyline Drive, Detective Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Besides being charged as a fugitive from justice, Hicks received a summons for driving without a license, Eldridge said.

Sgt. Bart Pagerie assisted.

