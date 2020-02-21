North Bergen Cook, 19, Charged With Illegal Sex With Underage Edgewater Teen

A 19-year-old cook from North Bergen was jailed for an illegal sexual relationship that authorities said he had with an underage Edgewater teen.

Khaled Khalil remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on a single charge each of sexual assault and child endangerment through sexual contact with a juvenile more than four years younger than him.

New Jersey's age of consent is 16.

Khalil was arrested on Wednesday, two days after North Bergen police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit “regarding an allegation that Khaled Khalil engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile in Edgewater,” Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

He didn't elaborate on the nature of contact in the alleged relationship.

