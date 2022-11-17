NJ Go-Go Bar Workers Busted For Prostitution, Selling Coke To Guests — AGAIN: Police

An undercover bust led to even more prostitution and drug arrests at a popular North Jersey go-go bar nearly a year after a similar investigation, authorities announced.

Undercover police officers were offered sexual favors in exchange for money at AJ's Go-Go Bar in on Secaucus Road in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said in announcing the latest bust.

Yuri Duran, 34, of Newark; Lara Murad, 44, of Jersey City; and Isabella Molina-Morales, 30, of Elizabeth; were all charged with engaging in prostitution. Murad was also found with cocaine, and was charged with a drug offense. Duran was additionally charged with hindering apprehension and giving authorities a fake name, Miller added.

In December 2021, nine people were arrested on charges ranging from promoting prostitution to cocaine distribution, following a six-month investigation.

