Newark Airport Arrivals, Departures Delayed For Investigation Of Plane That Skidded Off Runway

A plane blew a tire and skidded off a runway at Newark Airport Saturday afternoon, delaying arrivals and departures while authorities investigated.

All flights were resumed on a limited schedule less than an hour after the airport tweeted the emergency at 1:40 p.m., when an inbound flight from Denver went off the runway and got stuck in tall grass.

"The NTSB has instructed that the aircraft in the earlier incident not be moved until investigators arrive," the airport said.

A staircase was used to evacuate the plane. No injuries were immediately reported.

The airport advised travelers to contact their carriers for more information.

Port Authority police were among the responders.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION OR PHOTOS from the incident, please email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com . Or text: (201) 943-2794

