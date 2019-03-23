New Bergen County Sheriff's Recruits, Inter-Governmental Transfers Sworn, Heroes Honored

Seven new recruits, one investigator and five inter-governmental transfers were sworn in Friday to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office. Three of them are military service veterans.
Sheriff Anthony Cureton also honored seven corrections officers and four nurses whose efforts saved the life last year of an inmate who’d had gone into cardiac arrest.
“The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is the premier law enforcement agency in Northern New Jersey,” Cureton said. “I am proud to welcome these thirteen new officers to our ranks and wish them well as they begin their careers.”
RECRUITS
- Wayne Kubs (veteran)
- Justin Mangual (veteran)
- Andres Segovia
- Michael Close
- Vincent Marceca
- Kevin Natalizio
- Bryant Martinez
INVESTIGATOR
- Nicholas Haggerty
SHERIFF'S OFFICERS (Inter-Governmental Transfers)
- Andres Arroyave (veteran)
- Michael Griffin Jr
CORRECTIONS OFFICERS (Inter-Governmental Transfers)
- Kevin Cahill
- Eric Fortunat
- Richard Santiago
AWARD RECIPIENTS
- Officer N. Mamo: Critical Save Award
- Officer D. Kaczor: Critical Save Award
- Officer F. Warther: Critical Save Award
- Sgt. R. Wildoner: Unit Citation
- Sgt. J. Ust: Unit Citation
- Sgt. J. Elliot: Unit Citation
- Officer L. Amari: Unit Citation
- Myra Zapata: Civilian Award (nurse)
- Andrea Walsh: Civilian Award (nurse)
- Stacey Melson: Civilian Award (nurse)
- Ruchita Suner: Civilian Award (nurse)
ALL PHOTOS COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
