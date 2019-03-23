New Bergen County Sheriff's Recruits, Inter-Governmental Transfers Sworn, Heroes Honored

Seven new recruits, one investigator and five inter-governmental transfers were sworn in Friday to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office. Three of them are military service veterans.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton also honored seven corrections officers and four nurses whose efforts saved the life last year of an inmate who’d had gone into cardiac arrest.

“The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is the premier law enforcement agency in Northern New Jersey,” Cureton said. “I am proud to welcome these thirteen new officers to our ranks and wish them well as they begin their careers.”

RECRUITS

Wayne Kubs (veteran)

Justin Mangual (veteran)

Andres Segovia

Michael Close

Vincent Marceca

Kevin Natalizio

Bryant Martinez

INVESTIGATOR

Nicholas Haggerty

SHERIFF'S OFFICERS (Inter-Governmental Transfers)

Andres Arroyave (veteran)

Michael Griffin Jr

CORRECTIONS OFFICERS (Inter-Governmental Transfers)

Kevin Cahill

Eric Fortunat

Richard Santiago

AWARD RECIPIENTS

Officer N. Mamo: Critical Save Award

Officer D. Kaczor: Critical Save Award

Officer F. Warther: Critical Save Award

Sgt. R. Wildoner: Unit Citation

Sgt. J. Ust: Unit Citation

Sgt. J. Elliot: Unit Citation

Officer L. Amari: Unit Citation

Myra Zapata: Civilian Award (nurse)

Andrea Walsh: Civilian Award (nurse)

Stacey Melson: Civilian Award (nurse)

Ruchita Suner: Civilian Award (nurse)

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office

