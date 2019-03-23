Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
New Bergen County Sheriff's Recruits, Inter-Governmental Transfers Sworn, Heroes Honored

Jerry DeMarco

Breaking News: Amtrak Worker Train Derails Near NYC's Penn Station, Commuter Tickets Cross-Honored By PATH
New Bergen County Sheriff's Recruits, Inter-Governmental Transfers Sworn, Heroes Honored

Jerry DeMarco
Seven new recruits, one investigator and five inter-governmental transfers were sworn in Friday to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.
Seven new recruits, one investigator and five inter-governmental transfers were sworn in Friday to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office

Seven new recruits, one investigator and five inter-governmental transfers were sworn in Friday to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office. Three of them are military service veterans.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton also honored seven corrections officers and four nurses whose efforts saved the life last year of an inmate who’d had gone into cardiac arrest.

“The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is the premier law enforcement agency in Northern New Jersey,” Cureton said. “I am proud to welcome these thirteen new officers to our ranks and wish them well as they begin their careers.”

RECRUITS

  • Wayne Kubs (veteran)
  • Justin Mangual (veteran)
  • Andres Segovia
  • Michael Close
  • Vincent Marceca
  • Kevin Natalizio
  • Bryant Martinez

INVESTIGATOR

  • Nicholas Haggerty

SHERIFF'S OFFICERS (Inter-Governmental Transfers)

  • Andres Arroyave (veteran)
  • Michael Griffin Jr

CORRECTIONS OFFICERS (Inter-Governmental Transfers)

  • Kevin Cahill
  • Eric Fortunat
  • Richard Santiago

AWARD RECIPIENTS

  • Officer N. Mamo: Critical Save Award
  • Officer D. Kaczor: Critical Save Award
  • Officer F. Warther: Critical Save Award
  • Sgt. R. Wildoner: Unit Citation
  • Sgt. J. Ust: Unit Citation
  • Sgt. J. Elliot: Unit Citation
  • Officer L. Amari: Unit Citation
  • Myra Zapata: Civilian Award (nurse)
  • Andrea Walsh: Civilian Award (nurse)
  • Stacey Melson: Civilian Award (nurse)
  • Ruchita Suner: Civilian Award (nurse)

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff's Office

