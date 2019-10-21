Contact Us
Minivan Slams Into Paramus Tree: Driver Hospitalized, Wheelchair-Bound Passenger OK

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus Road crash
Paramus Road crash Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The driver of a van that struck a tree early Monday afternoon in Paramus was hospitalized after complaining of chest pains.

A wheelchair-bound passenger whom she was transporting wasn't injured after the crash in front of 796 Paramus Road.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

A flatbed tow truck removed the minivan.

Paramus police and EMS responded, along with a Valley paramedic team and an ambulance from New Bridge Medical Center.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

