Man Found Dead Of Overdose In Jersey City's Bayview Cemetery, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Bayview-New York Bay Cemetery
Bayview-New York Bay Cemetery

The body of a man who overdosed was recovered Tuesday from a Jersey City cemetery, developing reports say.

Police responded to the Bayview-New York Bay Cemetery around 9:30 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead a short time later, NJ Advance Media reports.

Authorities say they found drug paraphernalia near the body, leading them to believe the incident was an overdose.

City officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

