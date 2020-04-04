Lyndhurst PD: Fleeing Couple Risks Public Safety, Captured With Help From Kearny, JC Police

A fleeing shoplifter put the public at risk by speeding off from pursuing Lyndhurst police and then crashing her car in Kearny, authorities said.

A manager confronted Kiana Brooks, 28, of East Orange and 21-year-old Movado Thomas of the Bronx when they tried to leave the Stop and Shop on Lewandowski Street with about $200 worth of stolen merchandise around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Sgt. Richard Holicki spotted their black Range Rover on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington a short time later.

Brooks was behind the wheel, Auteri said.

“His attempts to stop the vehicle were completely disregarded by the suspects as they continued south on Schulyer Avenue at a dangerously high rate of speed,” the sergeant said.

Holicki broke off the chase out of concern for public safety.

A short time later, officers from Lyndhurst and Kearny found the vehicle disabled and abandoned after hitting a curb on Route 7.

A search followed involving Holicki, Sgt. Paul Haggerty, Detective Geoff Rejent, Officers Angel Batista and Michael Giangeruso and both Jersey City and Kearny police.

Officers spotted the couple on Route 7 near Fish House Road and captured them without incident, Auteri said.

Police charged Brooks was charged with eluding and shoplifting and gave her traffic summonses. They charged Thomas with shoplifting and released both because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard Jarvis Jr. praised the work of his officers and thanked Kearny and Jersey City police for their assistance.

