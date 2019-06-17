Leonia PD: PalPark Driver Stabs Passenger In Leg, Then Flags Down Ambulance

A Palisades Park driver stabbed his passenger in the leg and then flagged down an ambulance in Leonia, said police who arrested him.

Haori Jin, 36, stopped the Englewood Hospital and Medical Center ambulance on Fort Lee Road just after midnight Sunday, police Capt. Scott Tamagny said.

The passenger was hospitalized with a knife wound that wasn’t life-threatening, Tamagny said.

Police, meanwhile, arrested Jin, who the captain said had stabbed his passenger in the leg during an argument on Highwood Avenue in Leonia.

Jin remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

Police Chief Thomas Rowe thanked Palisades Park police, the EMTs and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

