Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SUV Crashes Into Lodi Insurance Office Next To 7-Eleven That Was Hit Two Weeks Ago, 4 Injured
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Leonia PD: PalPark Driver Stabs Passenger In Leg, Then Flags Down Ambulance

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Haori Jin
Haori Jin Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LEONIA PD

A Palisades Park driver stabbed his passenger in the leg and then flagged down an ambulance in Leonia, said police who arrested him.

Haori Jin, 36, stopped the Englewood Hospital and Medical Center ambulance on Fort Lee Road just after midnight Sunday, police Capt. Scott Tamagny said.

The passenger was hospitalized with a knife wound that wasn’t life-threatening, Tamagny said.

Police, meanwhile, arrested Jin, who the captain said had stabbed his passenger in the leg during an argument on Highwood Avenue in Leonia.

Jin remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

Police Chief Thomas Rowe thanked Palisades Park police, the EMTs and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.