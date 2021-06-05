K9 Officer Tracks Down Englewood Car Thief Hiding In Secaucus Motel Parking Lot, Police Say

A Secaucus Police K9 officer tracked down a 20-year-old Englewood man who stole a vehicle leading to his arrest, authorities said.

Jean Cardenas apparently stole the 2021 Toyota Corolla from a Subway restaurant at 10 Meadowlands Parkway around 6:30 p.m. May 5, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Meanwhile, the owner contacted local police.

Clifton police contacted Secaucus police around 12:05 p.m. saying that the vehicle was involved in a theft at a Route 3 BP station and then fled eastbound on the highway, Miller said.

Secaucus Police began probing the area and found the stolen Corolla abandoned in the Red Roof Inn parking lot at 15 Meadowland Parkway, the chief said.

Responding officers secured the scene and summoned Secaucus Police Canine Unit, Police Officer Vince DeFazio and K-9 Strobe.

K-9 Strobe tracked Cardenas to the parking lot of the Extended Stay, 1 Meadowland Parkway where he was placed under arrest without incident, Miller said.

At the time of his arrest, additional evidence was recovered, confirming he had stolen the vehicle, the chief said.

K-9 Strobe will be officially unveiled at the Secaucus Town Council meeting on May 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Cardenas, who was charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, had a warrant out of Teaneck with no bail.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

