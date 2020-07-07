Jersey City Girl, 17, Shot, Killed

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night in Jersey City, authorities said.

Tyeah Garner was found with a single gunshot wound in the face at a single-family home on tree-lined Rutgers Avenue, near the corner of Sheffield Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tyeah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead five hours later.

Suarez didn’t immediately say under what circumstances authorities believe she was killed -- whether intentional or accidental -- or by whom.

