Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Hit By Train In Hackensack
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jeep Splits Pole, Driver Walks Away Without Scratch In Washington Township

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Colonial Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Washington Township. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Colonial Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Washington Township. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A local business owner escaped injury on Saturday when his Jeep slammed into a utility pole in Washington Township, authorities said.

The impact of the crash split the pole and took down a pedestrian crossing sign at Colonial Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

The 60-something driver may have misjudged the turn, responders said.

There were no suspicious contributing factors, Police Chief Richard Skinner said.

The severely Jeep had to be towed and the streets surrounding the intersection closed while a PSE&G crew conducted repairs.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.