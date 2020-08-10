Hallucinating Passenger Leads To Bomb Scare On Newark Bound Flight, Pilot Says

A passenger having a medical emergency on a Newark Liberty Airport-bound flight claimed there was a bomb on board, bringing emergency vehicles to the tarmac after the plane landed, reports say.

The passenger was on flight 2304 from Los Angeles, which landed safely just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, ABC7 reports.

The pilot in an announcement to passengers said the person was hallucinating when the remark was made.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and all bags were removed from the plane and inspected on the tarmac.

