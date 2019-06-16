Contact Us
FOUND! Pompton Lakes Boy With Special Needs, 16, Back Home

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron Louzan or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Georgina Stril

A 16-year-old Pompton Lakes boy with special needs whose mother said went missing last Tuesday returned home on Sunday.

Cameron Louzan had been last seen in Paterson on Tuesday, loved ones said.

A friend said Cameron’s mom, Elizabeth Louzan, had been “beside herself with worry” since he went missing “without a trace.”

However, on Sunday, the mom reported that her son was found and was "back safe."

Cameron, who lived in Haskell until a few years ago, had gone missing for two days in February before returning.

