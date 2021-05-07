Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Food Deliveryman, 65, On Electric Bike Hospitalized In Hit-Run Hoboken Crash

Cecilia Levine
Observer Highway Jackson Street, Hoboken
Observer Highway Jackson Street, Hoboken

A 65-year-old food deliveryman was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Friday afternoon in Hoboken, authorities said.

The New York man was on an electric bike when he was struck by the vehicle -- possibly a blue Acura with partial registration number 20070 -- at the intersection of Observer Highway and Jackson Street around 3:15 p.m., Hoboken Police Dt. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The striking vehicle fled the scene of the accident and it was reported leaving southbound out of Hoboken, Cabrera said. 

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center by McCabe Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries and his family was notified, he said.

The crash is being investigated by the Hoboken Police Department Traffic Unit. 

Anyone with info can email Sgt. Edward Selleck at sellecke@hobokenpd.org. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

Jersey City Medical Center Paramedics and Hudson County Sheriffs were also on scene to assist Hoboken Police Department.

