Food Court Brawl Causes Mayhem At Garden State Plaza

Cecilia Levine
Paramus police
Paramus police

PARAMUS MALL BRAWL: Targeted Victim Beaten By Just-Released Ex-Con, Juvenile, Police Say

A man was beaten, stomped on and bashed in the head with a chair during a vicious brawl Friday night in the food court of the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, authorities said.

******

ORIGINAL STORY: One person was injured in a fist fight that erupted at the Garden State Plaza, creating mayhem throughout the mall around 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, authorities said.

The food court fight caused major traffic problems in the parking lot as patrons fled and police converged on the scene.

Three people were believed involved, one of whom was in custody, sources with knowledge of the incident said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

