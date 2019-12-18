Contact Us
Feds: NYC Man, 35, Took Underage Jersey Girl Back To Queens For Sex

Jerry DeMarco
The drive from Sunnyside, Queens to Cape May County is 150 miles each way. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 35-year-old Queens man drove more than 150 miles to have sex with an underage girl in South Jersey, then took her back to his Sunnyside home for more, federal authorities charged.

Richard Gabriel Piedra-Ordonez broke federal law by crossing state lines with the minor for sex, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Wednesday.

Piedra-Ordonez faces an additional count of “traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct,” the U.S. attorney said.

He was scheduled for a first appearance Thursday afternoon in federal court in Camden.

Piedra-Ordonez began communicating with the girl in May “using various social media and messaging platforms,” Carpenito said.

Over the course of the subsequent months, he said, Piedra-Ordonez “traveled to Cape May County to have sex with the victim and also drove the victim to his home in New York City, where he engaged in criminal sexual activity with the victim.”

Carpenito credited special agents with FBI’s Atlantic City Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police with the investigation leading to Piedra-Ordonez’s arrest.

He also thanked the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance with the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Camden.

