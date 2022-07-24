Family Of Chinese Nationals Killed By Red Light-Running Driver In Toms River: Police

A family of three Chinese nationals were killed when the Maryland driver of the car they were in ran a red light in Ocean County, authorities said.

Tina Dung, 21, was stopped for the traffic light, but then went through the red signal and collided with a Legacy Towing flatbed wrecker heading east on Lakehurst Road around 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 22, Toms River police said.

The three passengers in Dung’s car, all citizens of China, were killed as a result of the collision. They included a 54-year-old man, 52-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, all from the same family, police said.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment. Dung sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident. She received a citation for Failure to Observe a Traffic Signal.

Online records show Dung lives in Clinton, MD and studied psychology at the University of Maryland.

Neither the driver nor passenger of the tow truck was injured. The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Police Traffic Safety Officers, Corporal Terry Warren and Michael Cassidy, and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.

Also assisting at the scene was Toms River Fire Company, the Ocean County Sheriff CSI Unit, and the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office.

Photo by Ocean County Scanner News.

