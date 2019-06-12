Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Englewood PD: Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured, Hit-Run Driver Returns

Jerry DeMarco
The driver said she was headed south on Broad Avenue at the intersection of Meadowbrook Road in Englewood when she "heard a thud," police said.
A 50-year-old Englewood woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV whose driver initially took off but then returned, police said.

The 2019 Buick Enclave's driver, also 50, said she was headed south on Broad Avenue at the intersection of Meadowbrook Road around 5:40 p.m. when "she heard a thud," Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

"She said she noticed the victim in the street and panicked," then kept going, the deputy chief said.

"She returned some time later, realizing, according to her, that she had struck the pedestrian," he said.

Responders found the victim prone in the street just off the curb.

She was conscious and responsive when taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Halstead said.

The SUV had front-end damage, witnesses said.

Summonses and possible charges were pending the results of an investigation.

