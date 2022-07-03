Driver Shared Wild Truck Stunt Video 2 Hours Before He Was Killed In PA Rollover Crash

A 26-year-old Pennsylvania man shared wild footage of off-roading vehicles just hours before he was killed in a rollover crash.

At 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Norris Carl shared footage from American Rock Bouncer, a Facebook page that describes itself as an "action packed content page bringing you some of the wildest 4x4 videos online."

Videos show big-wheeled and elevated vehicles performing stunts and navigated obstacles, often dangerously.

At 9 p.m., the 26-year-old Shoemakersville resident lost control of a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck and died.

Tilden Township police say he was heading east on Mountain Road just east of Mountain View Drive when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel while approaching a curve.

The truck left the roadway and went in a ditch, continuing before rolling onto the driver's side, police said. Carl was partially ejected and pinned under the driver's side door, while his passenger climbed out the broken windshield uninjured, according to police.

Over the course of fifteen minutes, members of Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Shartlesville fire companies used mechanical means to free Carl.

He was transported by Hamburg EMS to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, where he was later pronounced dead. Family notification was made at the hospital.

Carl's Facebook page indicates he was passionate about cars and appreciated impressive and often dangerous vehicle stunts.

