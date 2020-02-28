Driver, 18, Says Police Impostors Stopped Her Off Rt 208, Fair Lawn Detectives Investigate

UPDATE: Fair Lawn police on Friday continued to investigate a Wyckoff driver’s report that she was pulled over by two men posing as police officers.

The 18-year-old woman told police that she’d just exited southbound Route 208 onto Plaza Road in Fair Lawn around 8:45 p.m. Monday when she saw overhead lights behind her.

She described the vehicle following her as a small car that looked “similar to a Honda,” with front windshield tints, according to a report filed with Fair Lawn police on Thursday.

Two men got out wearing “hoodies or beanies,” the woman reported.

Feeling something wasn’t right, she pulled away, she said, then drove through a red light at Plaza Road and Morlot Avenue and kept going.

The woman said she called police and was told “the situation was being taken care of,” according to the report.

As of noon Friday, police hadn’t confirmed a call coming from that number or area surveillance footage showing the vehicles that night.

The first most people heard of it was in a Facebook post.

“ I normally don’t post stuff like this, but feel like I should for people’s safety ,” the Wednesday afternoon Facebook post by the woman's mother began.

“ A black car that looked like a uncover cop car was following really close to her on 208 even pulled next to her at one point ,” the post said, in part. “ It followed her off the exit plaza road. They placed their Sirens and cops light on. So [she] pulled over! Other cars pulled over top thinking they were cops. She went to get her DL and registration out. She glanced into her side mirror . She saw Two huge guys with black hoodies. They came out of each side of their car. She said she just had a bad feeling. It didn’t seem right! She took off and drove where she could [lose]them/not follow her…. ”

Contacted by Daily Voice about the post, Fair Lawn police went to Facebook at 9:55 a.m. Thursday to encourage the woman to come forward.

She did around noon, according to the report filed with the FLPD.

An investigation was continuing, they said Friday, adding that nothing yet had been confirmed.

