BUSTED: Warren County Man, Former Deacon, 66, Uploaded And Sent Child Porn, Prosecutor Says

A Warren County man and former deacon was arrested after allegedly uploading and sending child pornography, authorities announced.

Bruce Olsen, 66, was charged with two counts of child endangerment for possession and distribution of child pornography, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Wednesday, May 25.

Olsen, of Hackettstown, is accused of uploading child sexual abuse material, according to investigators who carried out a search warrant in Allamuchy Township on Wednesday, May 11.

Olsen formerly worked as a deacon in Roxbury, according to TapInto.net.

Olsen’s arrest is the result of a two-month investigation following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Olsen was released on pre-trial supervision pending an initial appearance in Warren County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.