Boy, 12, Speeds Away From Officer In Stolen Car Before Crashing Into Pole In Atlantic City

A 12-year-old boy crashed a stolen car while speeding away from a motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Police officer Aaron Jones was stopped by a concerned citizen on New Jersey Avenue saying there was a car being driven by a juvenile at a high rate of speed around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Atlantic City police said.

The office attempted to stop the car but the driver refused, then crashed into a pole on the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said.

The boy had been driving a car that had been reported stolen earlier that morning, authorities said.

The boy was arrested without incident and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center as a precaution after his mom arrived on scene, police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.