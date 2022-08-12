Blood Curdling Screams Wake Neighbors In Murder-Suicide Of Elderly NJ Couple (DETAILS)

Neighbors awoke early Friday, Aug. 12 to blood curdling screams of a nurse who discovered her 84-year-old patient stabbed his 83-year-old wife and then himself dead, sources tell Daily Voice.

The nurse found the bodies of Frank and Catherine Forte just after 7 a.m., in their condo at the Sunrise complex on W. Greenbrook Road in Fairfield, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.

The couple normally had their shades open but the night before, they were tightly shut, a neighbor told Daily Voice speaking on terms of anonymity. Frank reportedly was experiencing the early stages of dementia, officials say.

The nurse yelled for a neighbor to call 9-1-1, bringing a large police presence to the scene. The Fortes were taken to Morristown Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, officials say.

