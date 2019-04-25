Back-To-Back Paterson Shootings: No Victim At One, No Crime Scene At Other

Detectives were investigating a pair of Paterson shootings four hours apart – one in which they at first couldn’t find a victim and another that didn’t produce a crime scene.

The first involved a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in the area of North 1st Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responding to the area found a crime scene but no victim. He was found soon after at a nearby North Main Street home, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment, they said.

Investigators returned to the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday after a 26-year-old man admitted himself there with a gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

In that case, “no crime scene has been found,” they said.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help the investigations contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

