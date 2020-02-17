Authorities: Injured Man Gets Off Stretcher, Charges At Teaneck Police, Ambulance Workers

An injured man got off a stretcher and led Teaneck police on a brief chase after family members interfered with his treatment, authorities said.

Daquan Frazier, 26, had gotten into an argument with his mother, Angele Frazier, as she drove him to be treated for a cut on his hand Saturday night, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

She apparently wanted to bring him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, but he insisted on going to nearby Holy Name Medical Center and got out of the car, O’Reilly said.

Officers responding to a call at Teaneck Road and Route 4 found Frazier on the ground having some type of seizure, he said.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps (TVAC) were summoned to evaluate him.

As they did, Angele Frazier and Daquan’s brother, Ruhay Sampson, tried to get past police and the TVAC members, O’Reilly said.

Both “refused to comply with the officers’ directions and continued pushing past them,” the chief said.

Daquan Frazier then “got up from the stretcher and ran towards the officers in an aggressive manner while screaming at them,” he said.

Frazier also “reached into his waistband and attempted to give an unknown item to his brother,” O’Reilly said.

“Believing that it was weapon, several officers attempted to subdue Daquan Frazier,” he said. “However, [he] broke free and fled the scene on foot.”

Officer chased Frazier down and took him to Holy Name, the chief said.

He wasn’t carrying a weapon, O’Reilly added.

Frazier was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and sent to the Bergen County Jail after being treated at the hospital. A judge a short time later ordered him released pending further court action.

Angele Frazier and Ruhay Sampson were both charged with obstruction and released on summonses pending court hearings.

