Accused Gunman Captured In January Paterson Street Shooting

A Paterson man who fired a gun at two men on a city street eight months ago, hitting one, was captured and charged with two counts of attempted murder, authorities said Monday.

Yhamere F. Mayo, 28, also was charged with weapons offenses in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting on North Main Street shortly before 1:30 a.m., they said.

The 28-year-old victim checked into St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on his own for treatment of a gunshot wound.

A 32-year-old man who was with him was fired at but not hit, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

They said they’re going to ask a judge to detain Mayo, who was arrested on Presidential Boulevard on Friday, pending further court action.

