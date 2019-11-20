3 Shot, One Killed, In Second Straight Night Of Deadly Violence In Newark

One person is dead and two others injured in a shooting in Newark Tuesday night, police said.

The victims, identified only as males, were shot on Clinton Place. One of the wounded was reportedly in critical condition, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Ambrose referred additional inquiries to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting comes on the heels of a pair of shootings Monday night that left one person dead and wounded four others . Those shootings occurred on South 8th Street and were also under investigation by the prosecutor's office.

