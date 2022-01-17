Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
2 Dead, 2 Injured In Burlington County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Tyshaun Carter
Tyshaun Carter Photo Credit: Tyshaun Carter Facebook

Two people died and another two were injured in a crash involving a box truck Sunday in Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police.

Tyshaun Carter, 24, was heading south on Route 628 in a BMW 325xi when he struck a box truck turning left out of a driveway around 4:15 a.m. in Springfield, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tunnel carrying a drain under the road.

Carter, of Mount Holly, and back-seat passenger Christopher Blackmon, 53, of the Browns Mills, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 3.3, police said.

Carter's front-seat passenger, a 27-year-old man, and a 25-year-old back-seat passenger sustained minor injuries, police said. The front seat passenger appeared to have been the only one wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

The box truck driver was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

