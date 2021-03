One person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Ocean Township.

At least one person was ejected when the Jeep overturned on the northbound side of NJ-18 near Exit 10 around 10:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how many people the jeep was carrying at the time of the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the roadway was closed for investigation.

