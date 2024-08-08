Pizza From Brothers' NJ Shop Leaves Crunch To Be Desired, Portnoy Says

Barstool Sports' CEO stopped by Via Sposito in Old Bridge, where he said he had one day to load up on pies before his colonoscopy.

That's besides the point. On to the pizza.

Portnoy ultimately gave the pizza a 7.4, telling owner Anthony Esposito his pies could use a little bit more crunch — but putting it in a cardboard box definitely wasn't helping.

Via Sposito is owned by Anthony and his brother, Vincent Esposito Jr., both fourth generation Italians whose family previously lived in Brooklyn, NY.

Via Sposito has been at 3857 Highway 516 in Old Bridge for seven years and opened a new location in Colts Neck two months ago. The restaurant also has a location in Red Bank.

"I like it, good stuff," Portnoy said. "I wish it was a little more crisp."

Click here for Portnoy's full review.

