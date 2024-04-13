SEE Anything? Grandmother Of 13 Struck Crossing Passaic Street Dies, Hit-And-Run Driver Sought

Rachel McNeil, 58, was struck at the intersection of Passaic and Aycrigg avenues at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. The driver kept going.

McNeil died shortly after noontime Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Department Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

McNeil, who worked at St. Mary's General Hospital not far from where she was struck, had two sons, a daughter and 13 grandchildren.

Those who knew her said McNeil opened her home to the community so that other children attended school and were cared for.

"She was full of love she was a blessing to us," friend ickey Sauls said.

A report from Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora that the driver has been arrested couldn't be confirmed.

Valdes and Guzman also didn't provide a description of the vehicle. Nor did they know which direction it headed following the crash.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the driver tap the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact Passaic police: (973)365-3900.

Everything will be kept confidential, they said.

