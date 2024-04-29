Scaffold Collapse: Worker Plunges 30 Feet, Co-Worker Jumps Into Window At Teaneck Building Site

The 23-year-old Perth Amboy resident fell three stories when the hanging rig gave way at the Alfred Avenue site shortly before noon April 29, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Seth Kriegel said.

He was responsive and alert when officers arrived, the deputy chief said.

A second worker on the scaffolding escaped injury by jumping off the scaffolding and into an open window in the seven-story, 256-unit development under construction at the Englewood border near Route 4, he said.

Parts of the scaffolding landed on a PSE&G vehicle parked on Tietjen Avenue in Englewood, Kriegel said.

Teaneck firefighters and paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center provided aid before the worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

“A preliminary assessment indicated the man had non-life-threatening injuries,” the deputy chief added.

Members of OSHA and the Teaneck Building Department were expected to speak with the workers' employer, FM Construction Group of East Orange, as well as the site development company, Malas Development of Rochelle Park.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.