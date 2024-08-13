Wild Garden State Parkway, Route 17 Pursuit Led By Teens In Stolen Car Ends In Crash: Police

The teen boys, ages 15, 16, and 15 — from Newark, Orange, and Paterson, respectively — were fleeing an Upper Saddle River patrolman in a stolen 2023 Honda Civic southbound on Route 17 around 4:50 a.m., Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Paramus Officer Don Liu saw the stolen car as it exited onto the Garden State Parkway south. The suspect vehicle lost control and intentionally struck the side of a marked Paramus patrol car before crashing on the Garden State Parkway South at mile marker 159.5, Guidetti said.

Following the crash, four occupants fled the vehicle. Three of the juveniles were apprehended by arriving Paramus officers. The fourth suspect remains at large.

No officers were injured during the incident. The apprehended suspects suffered minor injuries and were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluation.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on an officer, and eluding. The two passengers were charged with joyriding.

"The investigation is ongoing, and efforts to locate the fourth suspect continue," Guidetti said.

Liu was involved in a similar pursuit last week involving masked, teen burglars along Route 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.