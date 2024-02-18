Fair 21°

Old Tappan Man Jailed For Domestic Assault Released By Judge

A 32-year-old Old Tappan resident was charged with a domestic assault, authorities reported.

 Photo Credit: OTPD
Patrick Santos, 32, was arrested around midnight Feb. 12 after Sgt. Katie Weaver and Officer Andrew Kim "responded to a medical assistance call and learned the victim had been injured due to an earlier domestic-related incident," Old Tappan Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

River Vale police assisted in arresting Santos, who was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and unlawful weapons possession, the chief said.

Santos was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, then released by a Superior Court judge in Hackensack on Wednesday (Valentine's Day), records show.

