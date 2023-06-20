Old Tappan Boy Struck By Car Sees Overwhelming Community Support

A fundraiser has been created to support Wiklinski's family with medical expenses following the Sunday, June 11 incident. As of Tuesday, June 20, more than $60,000 has been raised.

Wiklinski, an eighth grader who was set to graduate from Charles DeWolf Middle School, suffered a brain injury and remains under sedation. Wiklinski, called "Stefan Spectacular" by his dad, Stephen, was inducted into the National Honor Society and played track, baseball, football, basketball and the trumpet.

"Stefan has been a vibrant member of his community," Stephen said.

Wiklinski's younger brother, Konrad, said he hopes he recovers so they can play wiffle ball again in the backyard.

"Wiffle ball is one of the many things I love to do with my brother," Konrad said. "Just in our backyard, we would play every day and it would be on and off who would win."

Konrad plans on accepting Wiklinski's diploma at his middle school graduation ceremony.

