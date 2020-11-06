'Unimaginable': Irvington Athlete Killed In Crash Was 'Curious Learner, Dream-Chaser'

Dream-chaser. Curious learner. Go-getter.

These are just some of the words being used to remember Irvington's Nashawn Brooks, one of three people killed in a fiery Newark crash earlier this week.

A candlelight vigil for Brooks, 20, will be held at Irvington High School Thursday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Brooks was named the 2019 Irvington High School athlete of the year before starting as a linebacker at Wagner College. A rising sophomore, was was pursuing a degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and minor in information systems.

"This is an unimaginable, tragic loss," Wagner College President Joel W. Martin said.

"Nashawn was known for his energy, humor and work ethic. He was a curious learner and excited about all there was to discover in this world."

Brooks, 20, and four friends were reportedly on their way back from Point Pleasant Beach when the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. Taylor Hill and Kamal Johnson, both of Newark, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss said Brooks' passing was a "devastating loss to our community.

"While I did not know him personally, I have followed Nashawn’s impressive career playing football and wrestling for Irvington High School and the numerous titles and awards he has received as a result of his hard work and dedication.

"Losing someone as young and promising as Nashawn, is losing a part of our future."

