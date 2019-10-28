TRIBUTE: Clients Mourn Salon Owners, High School Sweethearts Slain In Warren County Home

A pair of Warren County salon owners that fell in love in high school were getting ready to retire when things took a shocking and drastic turn.

Frank and Joyanne Warner, both 73, were found dead inside of their Washington Township home.

Their son, Todd S. Warner, was taken into police custody Monday as a person of interest wanted in connection with their killings.

The couple had been working together for nearly 50 years at Frank Anthony Salon, pursuing their passion for hair, according to a recent report by NJ.com.

Frank and Joyanne graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1964 and settled down in Branchburg to start a family after getting married.

They moved to Warren County almost 13 years ago, and opened the Frank Anthony Salon in Chester in 1970.

The salon issued a statement on Facebook Monday.

"Thank you all so much for your condolences!! Our team is completely heartbroken!! This is a tragedy and completely awful!

"Frank and Joy are a true inspiration to all of us! They are the kindest, most generous people we have ever met!! They have treated everyone they have ever known like family!!!!"

The couple was planning on retiring in December, family members told NJ.com.

Customers remembered Frank and Joyanne as an extraordinary and inspiring couple.

"They are our role models and reason to live on the Frank Anthony legacy," the salon wrote.

"Fly high to such a beautiful couple! You are our inspiration ✌🏻💙🙏🏻"

