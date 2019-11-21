TRIBUTE: Camp Sunshine Counselor, Mahwah HS Lacrosse Coach Allie Garbely Dies, 23

Allie Garbely of Mahwah devoted her life to others.

In only 23 years, the Ramapo College student had made a profound impact across the world -- from Ridgewood to Brazil.

Although Garbely's life was cut short on Nov. 18, her countless good deeds and uplifting spirit live on the hearts of many.

Garbely worked as a camp counselor at Ridgewood's Camp Sunshine, summer recreational program for children and young adults with multiple disabilities. Her campers remembered her as a friend, more than anything.

"Allie Garbely was a caring and loving person and friend of mine," one of her campers wrote in a condolence. "She was always there for me. She always me happy and always been sure I was having a good time."

The assistant varsity lacrosse coach at Mahwah high School, Garbely was also being remembered as an outstanding athlete and reliable teammate.

She was a friend and inspiration to all who knew her.

Allie Garbely is being remembered for her contagious laugh.

"She was our shining star, the glue that bound my four gifts together through thick and thin," her mom Megan Schmid Zabransky said.

"Allie was a bright light to all who knew and loved her. Let your light and laughter shine on my sweet Allie belle. You were my hero."

Garbely is survived by her mother Megan S. Zabransky, step-father Nelson Zabransky, Jr.; father Joseph M. Garbely, his wife Trish; two brothers Connor P. Garbely and Brett N. Zabransky, her sister Emma J. Zabransky; and countless other relatives, friends and loved ones.

Visitation will be Nov. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

A Memorial Mass will be on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m., at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Inurnment will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

