NJ Man, 29, Studying To Become Priest Killed In NYC Hit-Run Crash

A 29-year-old man studying to become a priest was struck and killed in New York City by a drunken hit-and-run driver late Tuesday night, according to Catholic Church officials.

Ngu Quoc Tran, who went by Peter, was walking on Manhattan’s East Side when he was struck by the driver, who was arrested after he car was involved in another collision, the Diocese of Metuchen said.

Born and raised in the An Giang Province in the south of Vietnam, Tran moved to the U.S. in August 2017 and lived at the Saint John Vianney House of Discernment in Highland Park.

Tran began pre-theology in Spring 2018 and studied at Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

He later went on to continue his priestly formation at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Steon Hall University in South Orange, in Fall 2019.

Tran served in summer assignments at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, South Plainfield; Saint James the Less Parish, Jamesburg; Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Bridgewater; and the Parish of the Visitation, New Brunswick.

He was remembered by the Diocese of Metuchen as a "prayerful and loving person, who was always at the service of others.

"He was well-known in our parishes and was a welcoming face, always talking with the parishioners after Mass and building friendships with those serving in parish ministries. He will be incredibly missed in our diocese."

"From every interaction with Peter, even from his application to become a seminarian for our diocese, it was evident that he had a strong friendship with Jesus Christ, a great devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, and a love for our Blessed Mother," said Saint John Vianney, House of Discernment in Highland Park.

"He was a prayerful and faithful man, so even through this challenging time, I know he would encourage prayer."

Tran was born to Khai Quang Tran and Bich Thi Ngoc, and was one of six siblings.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

