Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Michael Valentine Of Norwood Dies, 36

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Michael Valentine
Michael Valentine Photo Credit: Mike Valentine Facebook

Michael Gregory Valentine of Norwood died on May 26. He was 36 years old.

A Bergen Catholic and St. Joseph's graduate, Valentine enjoyed playing hockey. He worked as a video editor for Deluxe Entertainment in Northvale, his obituary says .

He is survived by his parents, Gregory Valentine and his wife Evelyn, and Ellen Valentine; his brother Matthew and his wife Lindsay; niece and nephew Brooke and Jack; along with countless other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be June 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale.

A funeral service will be June 4 beginning at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, and then Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly for a Memorial Service beginning at noon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.