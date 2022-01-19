Inseparable Couple Killed In Hoboken Fire Was 'Loving To A Fault'

Authorities have identified the second victim killed in last month's Hoboken fire.

The bodies of Alexander von Schlinke, 61, and Rose Marie Vos, 60, were found in the warehouse at 38 Jackson St., that went up in flames Monday, Dec. 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Together for more than 40 years, Von Schlinke and Vos were remembered by family members as being inseparable.

"They worked together & if you found one the other was never far off," Vos' sister wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. "They loved each other they were creative, caring and loving to a fault."

The fire started on the first floor at Glass & Vapor House LLC and the cause has been ruled an accident, Suarez said following an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Arson Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

