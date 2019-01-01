Funeral Arrangements Set For Paramus Wrestler Alex Sebahie

Arrangements for 21-year-old Alex Sebahie of Paramus have been finalized.

The standout wrestler, who was remembered as a fierce competitor and great friend, died after his car went off the Garden State Parkway hitting a utility pole early New Year's Day.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus. A funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Visitation on N. Fairview Avenue, with interment to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny.

More than $17,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe to aid the family as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sebahie had been a star wrestler since elementary school. He graduated Paramus High School as one of two four-time state qualifiers in program history with the second-most wins in school history. He was a member of Rider University's wrestling team.

Sebahie wasn't only accomplished -- qualifying for the state tournament all four of his years at PHS, finishing sixth overall at 138 pounds in 2015 and eighth overall at 132 pounds in 2014. He was also respected and admired.

"He was an incredible part of our program and an incredible person," Paramus wrestling coach Chris Falato said. "He touched the lives of everyone in the program."

Sebahie's dad, Issa Sebahie, said the prayers from the wrestling community have been a comfort.

"I just want the wrestling community to know I am devastated and hurt more then words and been crying for hours because I lost my son and my best friend and the only thing that is cheering me up is all the prayers and support the wrestling community is giving us," he wrote on social media.

"Thank you hope no one will ever feel what I feel. Thank you and god bless all of you and your children."

