Connor McTernan Of Union County, 25, Remembered As Magnetic Force

Connor P. McTernan of Springfield died unexpectedly on May 16 at 25 years old, his obituary says.

Born in Morristown, Connor graduated from Dayton High School in 2013 and had been working at Jaeger Lumber in Union.

Connor's obituary remembers him for his magnetic personality: The "life of the party," and "light-hearted, goofy, and crazy."

He was a mentor to several younger kids in the area, and was a particularly pivotal person in the life of his youngest brother, Collin.

Sad news this week. A coworker gone way too soon at the young age of 25. I will miss your smile and your wave goodbye at the end of the day. Heaven has gained an angel. Rest In Peace Connor 🙏🏻 Posted by Anna Falco Aiello on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Services were private.

