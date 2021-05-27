Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teterboro Aero School Stabbing: Ridgefield Park Man Seized, North Bergen Victim Hospitalized
Obituaries

Connor McTernan Of Union County, 25, Remembered As Magnetic Force

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Connor McTernan
Connor McTernan Photo Credit: Connor McTernan Instagram photo

Connor P. McTernan of Springfield died unexpectedly on May 16 at 25 years old, his obituary says.

Born in Morristown, Connor graduated from Dayton High School in 2013 and had been working at Jaeger Lumber in Union.

Connor's obituary remembers him for his magnetic personality: The "life of the party," and "light-hearted, goofy, and crazy."

He was a mentor to several younger kids in the area, and was a particularly pivotal person in the life of his youngest brother, Collin.

Services were private.

Click here for Conner's full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.