North Jersey's Liv Morgan Injured, Forced To Relinquish WWE Women's Tag Titles

Morgan, a Bergen County native, was forced to relinquish the championship after suffering an injury during a match on "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" on Friday, May 12.

It is unknown how long Morgan will be out for, though announcer Michael Cole said she is expected to miss significant time.

Morgan, who was born in Morristown and raised in Elmwood Park, won the belts with Raquel Rodriguez on Monday, April 10, defeating Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch on "WWE Monday Night RAW." Her real name is Gianna Daddio.

The 28-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

Outside the ring, Morgan has dabbled in acting, appearing on the show "Chucky." She is also set to star in "The Kill Room" with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

