NJ Women Drugged With Meth-Infused Tequila By Sugar Daddy Date From Hell: Complaint

The women, including two from New Jersey, recall seeing Andrew Gallo, of Levittown, PA, roll their glasses in crystal-like substances and pour from open bottles after bragging about his bartending skills.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Gallo was arraigned Wednesday morning, Sept. 11 and remanded to the county jail under $5 million bail (10%).

The victims were identified in the criminal complaint as s 24-year-old New Jersey woman (CV1), a 29-year-old New Jersey woman (CV2), 30-year-old Philadelphia woman (CV3), 22-year-old Bethlehem, PA woman (CV4), 18-year-old Philadelphia woman (CV5), and a 17-year-old Philadelphia girl (CV6) (scroll down for their stories).

The victims told authorities they met Gallo through the website sugardaddymeet.com, where he went by the username DREWSTER420 or KAE. The website states it is “a platform for generous men and attractive women looking to form honest relationships.”

Gallo arranged dates with women at his house, "boasting about the great drinks he would make for them," the DA noted explaining that "during their encounters, Gallo would surreptitiously provide the females with a controlled substance in their drinks."

A search of Gallo’s home in August would find that the alcohol he gave them, poured from a bottle of Casamigos tequila, tested positive for methamphetamine, the DA said.

Here are some of the victims' stories from the criminal complaint:

CV1's story: CV1 met Gallo at a Langhorne, PA restaurant before going to his house, where it was just the two of them and his dog in December 2023. There, Gallo made CV1 a drink, which she did not see him make, in the kitchen. She described the drink as having a sugar rim. CV1 only had one drink and finished the entire drink. After finishing the drink, CV1 said she felt “strange,” both energetic yet calm and cool. CV1 reported being choked a lot by Gallo during their sexual encounter that night, to the point he was restricting her airflow, and she had to tell him to stop. CV1 left the next day. CV1 left the following morning.

CV1 said five days later, she was drug tested as part of a job application, and the results turned up positive for multiple substances, including cocaine and methamphetamine. That’s when CV1 realized why she felt the way she did the night she met Gallo. Prior to being drug tested, CV1 would hang out with Gallo, bringing him food at work and hanging out with him at construction sites, where he worked. CV1 said she felt a lack of control during her sexual encounter with Gallo, “being unable to stop anything Gallo wished to do, after having consumed the beverage Gallo provided to her.”

CV3: Around 7:30 a.m., Bristol Township police were called to a home in Levittown for a welfare check of CV3, who told officers that around 9:45 the night before, she was inside the home with Gallo until about 3 a.m. CV3 told police she believed Gallo had drugged her by putting Molly in her drink CV3 said she once tried the drug in high school and was experiencing similar effects, like grinding her teeth with the inability to stop.

Months later, during an interview with the arriving officer that morning at Bristol Township Police HQ, CV3 said she met Gallo on a sugar daddy dating site where women meet men in exchange for money. Before CV3 arrived, Gallo said he would make them a couple of drinks, and watch TV together, and she could keep him company while he packs for a trip. CV3 said she got to Gallo’s home the night of Feb. 22. When she arrived, Gallo said he was a “really good bartender” and asked if she wanted a drink. Gallo suggested margaritas.

CV3 watched as Gallo made her drink, saying bottles used to pour the drinks were in the cabinets. CV3 couldn’t say with certainty whether or not the bottles were new or previously opened. Gallo put a small crystal-like substance on a plate to dip the top of the drinking glasses. CV3 said the substance didn’t look like salt particles, but rather, little crystal rocks that were a mixture between clear and yellow. CV3 said she didn’t drink often and never had a margarita before so she didn’t know what they’re supposed to taste like.

After Gallo made the drinks, the two began watching TV in his bedroom. During the evening, CV3 declined Gallo’s sexual advances including offers to try on lingerie. He got mad at her and went in the bathroom saying he called an Uber for her to leave.

As she was standing outside, CV3 began to feel strange. Her body kept fidgeting and her jaw kept moving fast from side to side. CV3 believed that Gallo had drugged her, and done so through her drink. Before meeting Gallo, CV3 had given his address to her sister in case of an emergency. CV3 said her sister was the one who had called the police for a welfare check, as she couldn’t get in touch with her.

That’s when police arrived on the scene, requesting emergency medical personnel respond to the scene due to CV3’s physical state. CV3 agreed to be seen by medics but refused hospital transport. CV3 said that due to the substances that Gallo had given her, she was up for nearly seven days straight. CV3 said she didn’t knowingly ingest any drugs while with Gallo at his home, nor did she consent to any drugs being given to her secretly.

If you went on a date with Gallo and feel you were drugged and want that allegation to be investigated, please contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 267-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. You can also contact Bucks County Detectives at bucksda.org, or the BucksCrimeTips submission email, buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.

